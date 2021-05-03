A tool to bring old photos to life with eerie realism is going viral
A tool to bring old photos to life with eerie realism is going viral
I signed up for this site yesterday and converted a few old photos before canceling. It's a family history site, but the photo conversions are cool if a bit creepy.
I also saw a face swap app that can put someone's face on Belle from the live-action Beauty and the Beast. Works very well... and creepy as hell.
