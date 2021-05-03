DVD Talk Forum

A tool to bring old photos to life with eerie realism is going viral

A tool to bring old photos to life with eerie realism is going viral

   
03-05-21, 10:10 AM
A tool to bring old photos to life with eerie realism is going viral
https://ktla.com/morning-news/a-tool...s-going-viral/

I signed up for this site yesterday and converted a few old photos before canceling. It's a family history site, but the photo conversions are cool if a bit creepy.
03-05-21, 10:34 AM
Re: A tool to bring old photos to life with eerie realism is going viral
I also saw a face swap app that can put someone's face on Belle from the live-action Beauty and the Beast. Works very well... and creepy as hell.
