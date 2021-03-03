Have you taken a COVID-19 test? If so, what type?

I took one test in December and it was the saliva based test.



I basically had to spit without drinking any water into a little vile to make it half full and then sent it back by Fed Ex. I got my results 2 days later and I was negative.



I didn't really have to do it, but my county was providing the tests for free, so I said why not? Me and my mother both did the test. My father has done the nasal swab test twice. We were all negative.



I'm not sick nor do I have any symptoms. And I haven't been in a situation that could possibly lead to me contracting it, so I don't plan on taking another test. Next step will me be getting vaccinated when my time comes.