Have you taken a COVID-19 test? If so, what type?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,398
Received 694 Likes on 513 Posts
Have you taken a COVID-19 test? If so, what type?
I took one test in December and it was the saliva based test.
I basically had to spit without drinking any water into a little vile to make it half full and then sent it back by Fed Ex. I got my results 2 days later and I was negative.
I didn't really have to do it, but my county was providing the tests for free, so I said why not? Me and my mother both did the test. My father has done the nasal swab test twice. We were all negative.
I'm not sick nor do I have any symptoms. And I haven't been in a situation that could possibly lead to me contracting it, so I don't plan on taking another test. Next step will me be getting vaccinated when my time comes.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Have you taken a COVID-19 test? If so, what type?
April of last year, I had a sinus infection and got the nasal swab that felt like it was swabbing my frontal lobe. It took 5 days I think to get my results, and by then I was pretty much over it.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 23,875
Received 345 Likes on 258 Posts
Re: Have you taken a COVID-19 test? If so, what type?
I far prefer the written exam to multiple choice.
I've had two nasal swabs (well three, one time they did both nostrils) and I have to say I did not think it was even close to some of the experiences people have related. A bit of a tickle and maybe a mild irritation just because people shouldn't be poking around in your nose but it did not come close to touching my soul or my brain.
Both were back in November. One was negative, the two-fer were both positive.
