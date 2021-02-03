DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

What is going on with gas? (2021)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

What is going on with gas? (2021)

   
Old 03-02-21, 10:29 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,190
Received 216 Likes on 185 Posts
What is going on with gas? (2021)
In the span of a week went up .40 cents. Highest been in years. WTH is going on? Im in Hudson Valley, NY, but Im sure national problem...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-21, 10:35 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,380
Received 693 Likes on 512 Posts
Re: What is going on with gas? (2021)
Gas companies are now switching to the summer blend formula, which is more expensive. Its supposed to help your car run more efficiently without producing too much smog when the weather gets hot. The summer blend formula has more additives in it.

Here in California where I live, the summer blend formula pushes gas to almost $4 per gallon.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-21, 10:55 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
The Valeyard's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Building attractions one theme park at a time.
Posts: 10,725
Received 41 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: What is going on with gas? (2021)
Biden.





The Valeyard is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
PerryD (03-02-21)
Old 03-02-21, 11:09 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,486
Received 248 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: What is going on with gas? (2021)
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Gas companies are now switching to the summer blend formula, which is more expensive. Its supposed to help your car run more efficiently without producing too much smog when the weather gets hot. The summer blend formula has more additives in it.

Here in California where I live, the summer blend formula pushes gas to almost $4 per gallon.
not just that. People are going back to their lives. Demand is much higher but production has not been. Low supply, high demand
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
DJariya (03-02-21)
Old 03-02-21, 11:41 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,764
Received 1,230 Likes on 750 Posts
Re: What is going on with gas? (2021)
Speaking on behalf of the EV owners in this Forum :



Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.