What is going on with gas? (2021)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,190
Received 216 Likes on 185 Posts
What is going on with gas? (2021)
In the span of a week went up .40 cents. Highest been in years. WTH is going on? Im in Hudson Valley, NY, but Im sure national problem...
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,380
Received 693 Likes on 512 Posts
Re: What is going on with gas? (2021)
Gas companies are now switching to the summer blend formula, which is more expensive. Its supposed to help your car run more efficiently without producing too much smog when the weather gets hot. The summer blend formula has more additives in it.
Here in California where I live, the summer blend formula pushes gas to almost $4 per gallon.
Here in California where I live, the summer blend formula pushes gas to almost $4 per gallon.
#4
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,486
Received 248 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: What is going on with gas? (2021)
Gas companies are now switching to the summer blend formula, which is more expensive. Its supposed to help your car run more efficiently without producing too much smog when the weather gets hot. The summer blend formula has more additives in it.
Here in California where I live, the summer blend formula pushes gas to almost $4 per gallon.
Here in California where I live, the summer blend formula pushes gas to almost $4 per gallon.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,764
Received 1,230 Likes on 750 Posts
Re: What is going on with gas? (2021)
Speaking on behalf of the EV owners in this Forum :
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off