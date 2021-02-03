Ethan Suplee drops from 550 to 250 pounds
Ethan Suplee drops from 550 to 250 pounds
Maybe he is lower than 250 now.
You probably remember him from My Name is Earl, Remember the Titans, and American History X
I think he has 9% body fat now and if he can do it anybody can.
Maybe he will be getting tough guy or action roles.
Ethan Suplee is crediting his wife Brandy Lewis as the inspiration behind his weight loss journey.
In an exclusive interview with People (the TV Show!), airing Thursday, the My Name Is Earl star, 44, explains that Lewis helped to build the "bedrock" foundation he needed to lose a significant amount of weight.
The actor, who dropped almost half his weight, says his journey began in 2002 after he had been seeing his now-wife for around a year.
"I became, for the first time in my life, kind of interested in the future and having experiences with her," he says. "Like spending a day walking around a museum or going on a trip or hiking that I just wasn't physically able to do."
Since getting married in 2006, the couple has had four daughters and Suplee says he's gotten "everything he wanted."
The couple first met when they were 16 and became "very, very, very close friends," he says.
"And I was utterly in love with her and she was like, not totally into me," he admits.
The pair later reunited in 2001 when Suplee says a "miraculous thing" happened.
Suplee reveals his highest weight was 536 lbs., and he had to go to a shipping center to be weighed on a "freight scale because back then there weren't scales that really went that high in doctor's offices."
He has since lost 250 lbs. and hit his goal of registering 9% body fat last October, he told Men's Health.https://people.com/health/ethan-supl...-lose-250-lbs/
Re: Ethan Suplee drops from 550 to 250 pounds
Damn, this alternate timeline Thumper is rockin' those abs!
Re: Ethan Suplee drops from 550 to 250 pounds
Damn! Good for him. He looks great. Glad to see hes been able to keep the weight off for awhile.
It would be cool to see him cast in a badass action role.
It would be cool to see him cast in a badass action role.
