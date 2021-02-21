'Anyone could be...'

Earlier this evening, my wife and I watched a news segment where a TV critic was discussing the new Superman and Lois show. The critic mentioned at one point that he grew up reading comic books and that when he was a kid, he really believed that anyone could be Superman.



I commented that that was an odd thing to take away from Superman comics because the point was that Kal-El was born a Kryptonian, so he had genetic advantages that allowed him to develop super powers on Earth. In short, the idea that 'anyone could be Superman' is incorrect because you had to be born that way.



My wife argued that wasn't what the critic was saying. She interpreted the phrase 'anyone could be Superman' as anybody you meet could secretly be a superhero. In other words, you could run into a Clark Kent, a Peter Parker, a Diana Prince, etc. and not know you were dealing with someone with super powers unless they actually reveal that in front of you.



What does everyone else think? What does 'anyone could be Superman' mean to you? I'm also curious to find out if anyone grew up thinking what my wife said, that when you read about superheroes, you thought they could be people secretly walking among us, not that you imagined yourself being one of them.