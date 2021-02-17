Billiards champion Jeanette The Black Widow Lee diagnosed with terminal cancer

I don’t know how many of you have ever watched or followed pool/billiards, but Jeanette Lee is a pretty well renowned champion in the game. And shes smoking hot as well. I would catch pool sometimes late at night when she was the featured competitor and she always drew a lot of attention.Story says she has stage 4 ovarian cancer and has about a year to live. She has three kids. Very sad story.