DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Billiards champion Jeanette The Black Widow Lee diagnosed with terminal cancer

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Billiards champion Jeanette The Black Widow Lee diagnosed with terminal cancer

   
Old 02-17-21, 04:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,179
Received 652 Likes on 481 Posts
Billiards champion Jeanette The Black Widow Lee diagnosed with terminal cancer











I don’t know how many of you have ever watched or followed pool/billiards, but Jeanette Lee is a pretty well renowned champion in the game. And shes smoking hot as well. I would catch pool sometimes late at night when she was the featured competitor and she always drew a lot of attention.

Story says she has stage 4 ovarian cancer and has about a year to live. She has three kids. Very sad story.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Snowmaggedon 2021

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.