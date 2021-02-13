DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Snowmaggedon 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Snowmaggedon 2021

   
Old 02-13-21, 11:34 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend & 2019 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Bacon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: the 870
Posts: 21,580
Received 16 Likes on 14 Posts
Snowmaggedon 2021
the middle of the US, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas etc are forecast to get hit by a rare major snow storm and even more rare the temperatures are supposed to stay below freezing for almost a week
Bacon is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
'Hustler' Founder Larry Flynt Dead at 78

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.