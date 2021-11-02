Oddities and Curiosities

I was thinking, since what remains of the membership here is more or less a passel of weird geezers, how about a discussion dedicated to all-things-peculiar? Things about yourself that are weird, anything you find weird about the world, about other people; weird phötös or videös, news stories, etc. and sundry.



My opening number concerns itself with one of my favourite subjects: shitting. My mother and I have two cats, which, because they are the only living offspring of a feral cat, have some eccentricities. The male cat has taken a liking to being with me in the bathroom when I'm cranking out a turd, so I now feel doody-bound to call him whenever I feel one coming on. No matter where he is, whether he's in the basement, or in his basket in the deepest slumber, he comes racing over. After I sit down and start doing my business, he starts rubbing his face on all edges of the vanity, rubbing against my leg, and rolling on the floor, as if he's experiencing the greatest ecstasy. Pretty weird, but I abide it because I like him.



So, let's hear some freaky stuff.