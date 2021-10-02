'Hustler' Founder Larry Flynt Dead at 78
'Hustler' Founder Larry Flynt Dead at 78
RIP Hustler Man. Year ago my cousin's girlfriend worked for him, my cousin had tons of free Hustler mags because of it. I went to school for a short time with one of his daughters.
Larry Flynt -- the famous and controversial publisher known for launching a porn empire -- has died ... TMZ has learned.
Family sources tell us the mogul passed Wednesday morning in Los Angeles from heart failure.
For nearly 50 years, Flynt's been one of the biggest names in the adult entertainment industry. He launched "Hustler" magazine in 1974, which brought him fame and fortune as it skyrocketed in popularity ... and also brought countless legal issues.
Re: 'Hustler' Founder Larry Flynt Dead at 78
Lotsa talk of "Mandela Effect" since many thought he died years ago...
Re: 'Hustler' Founder Larry Flynt Dead at 78
Remember when we did the crayon thing? I got him to hold mine when I took a picture of him. The music was loud in his store, so I had a hard time explaining what I was doing. This was when he was running for governor of CA. He was making an appearance at the Hustler store downtown San Diego.
Re: 'Hustler' Founder Larry Flynt Dead at 78
