View Poll Results: Do you use Zoom?
Yes - All the time
1
33.33%
Sometimes
2
66.67%
No - Either I don't need it or my profession doesn't have any need for it
0
0%
Old 02-07-21, 03:25 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,013
Received 621 Likes on 457 Posts
Do you use Zoom?
Pretty simple question. With the pandemic, Zoom usage is pretty much commonplace for work and now for news and TV content.

So do you use Zoom and if you do what for?

I do use Zoom for work. I work for NFL Network and as of right now, I am not allowed to work at the studio in Culver City, CA, which is a 35 mile commute from my house. So the network has set up daily Zoom calls which allows me to work on shows from home.

Or does your job not have a need for it and you use it solely to talk to family and friends you can't see?

On the plus side, it's saved me so much money on gas.
Old 02-07-21, 03:28 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,763
Received 177 Likes on 141 Posts
Re: Do you use Zoom?
Sometimes, mainly for family video gatherings and a few of our vendors in India (who've been using it for quite some time)

We use other conferencing programs for work
Old 02-07-21, 03:37 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,248
Received 20 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Do you use Zoom?
My family uses zoom for family chats.

My work site uses Webex with a little bit of Microsoft Teams. Zoom is not allowed, and the automatic IT security scans will remove it if it is installed on a work PC.
Old 02-07-21, 03:41 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,655
Received 372 Likes on 267 Posts
Re: Do you use Zoom?
I use it everyday for work. We use WebEx a little too but Blair as much.

I never use it beyond work. For family I mostly use FaceTime for one-on-one calls.
Old 02-07-21, 03:42 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Posts: 1,110
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Do you use Zoom?
Mostly use Teams or Skype for internal calls at work. Zoom is sometimes used, primarily by external vendors and partners.

Never use any of them outside of work.
