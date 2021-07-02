Do you use Zoom?

Pretty simple question. With the pandemic, Zoom usage is pretty much commonplace for work and now for news and TV content.



So do you use Zoom and if you do what for?



I do use Zoom for work. I work for NFL Network and as of right now, I am not allowed to work at the studio in Culver City, CA, which is a 35 mile commute from my house. So the network has set up daily Zoom calls which allows me to work on shows from home.



Or does your job not have a need for it and you use it solely to talk to family and friends you can't see?



On the plus side, it's saved me so much money on gas.