Has Anyone ever had a social media account hacked?

About a week ago I had some facebook friends tell me they were getting an Instagram message from an account that was impersonating me. The message wasn't a big deal it just said "Hi how's it going". I wasn't on Instagram but I quickly created an account to go through the steps to delete the fake account with my name on it. I was able to get that fake account deleted, but I soon found out when I log in on my phone it says I'm in a different location. I logged in in Kansas and it says my location is in Kansas City, MO. Has anyone ever had their account hacked? I thought I fixed the problem. I've done everything I can think of through the facebook help portion of their website and feel like my account is still compromised.