Has Anyone ever had a social media account hacked?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Has Anyone ever had a social media account hacked?
About a week ago I had some facebook friends tell me they were getting an Instagram message from an account that was impersonating me. The message wasn't a big deal it just said "Hi how's it going". I wasn't on Instagram but I quickly created an account to go through the steps to delete the fake account with my name on it. I was able to get that fake account deleted, but I soon found out when I log in on my phone it says I'm in a different location. I logged in in Kansas and it says my location is in Kansas City, MO. Has anyone ever had their account hacked? I thought I fixed the problem. I've done everything I can think of through the facebook help portion of their website and feel like my account is still compromised.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off