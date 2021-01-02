Toilt tank problem

I'd post this in homeowner thread but looking for quick answer. If someone knows what my exact problem is and answers, can close thread.



When flushing, the float rises and shuts off water just like it's supposed to. However, over the course of about 4 hours water is slowly rising in tank about another 2 inches until it reaches the level of the hole in side of tank for rod connected to flush handle. Excess water then leaks out that hole, runs down outside of tank and drips to floor. If that hole wasn't there for water to leak out tank would probably overflow. When you flush, tank refills to proper level and leaking stops. Was doing this all weekend and now it's stopped.