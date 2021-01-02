Toilet tank problem
Toilet tank problem
I'd post this in homeowner thread but looking for quick answer. If someone knows what my exact problem is and answers, can close thread.
When flushing, the float rises and shuts off water just like it's supposed to. However, over the course of about 4 hours water is slowly rising in tank about another 2 inches until it reaches the level of the hole in side of tank for rod connected to flush handle. Excess water then leaks out that hole, runs down outside of tank and drips to floor. If that hole wasn't there for water to leak out tank would probably overflow. When you flush, tank refills to proper level and leaking stops. Was doing this all weekend and now it's stopped.
re: Toilet tank problem
Just sounds like the float valve is failing (easy/cheap enough but you do need the right tool or a giant adjustable wrench/pliers for the lock nut on the bottom of the tank).
But why isn't the excess water going down the overflow pipe in the toilet tank?
re: Toilet tank problem
So, even though the float valve is all the way to the top, it's allowing water to slowly seep in? The top of the overflow pipe is slightly higher than where the rod for flush handle enters the tank. The water reaches the very bottom of the connection for the rod first and leaks out there before it reaches the overflow pipe. Think I'll make sure the connection around the rod is tight also. Could have loosened from flushing. Thanks.
