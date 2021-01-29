DVD Talk Forum

The travel photos thread

The travel photos thread

   
01-29-21, 11:13 AM
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
The travel photos thread
I'm really going a bit stir crazy not being able to travel because of this stupid pandemic but I do look forward to being able to do it again soon. I'm starting a list of places I'd like to visit whether it's here in the states or abroad. So i thought I'd post a photo of interesting places I've been (maybe once a day or a few a week) and others could do the same so we can all get some ideas of cool places to see.

So here's one I took in Greenland 10 years ago. The town is called Qaqortoq and this was a cafe that I guess they thought having a car sticking out of it would make it more memorable.




So I know that doesn't show much of the town so included a google maps link...

Google Map Link
01-29-21, 11:59 AM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Re: The travel photos thread
I generally don't hop into the pictures. I'll take pictures of things that look cool, that are from movies, or take them of my wife.

Here are a few from 2019:
Spoiler:

This is a POV shot from the stairs where Owen Wilson gets picked up in Midnight in Paris:



Some locations in Paris from Before Sunset:





Places from In Bruges:









Here are some from Vienna and locations from stuff like Before Sunrise and The Third Man.












Sintra, Portugal:







Sevilla, Spain - some locations used for Attack of the Clones and Game of Thrones (Dorne):







