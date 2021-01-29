The travel photos thread

I'm really going a bit stir crazy not being able to travel because of this stupid pandemic but I do look forward to being able to do it again soon. I'm starting a list of places I'd like to visit whether it's here in the states or abroad. So i thought I'd post a photo of interesting places I've been (maybe once a day or a few a week) and others could do the same so we can all get some ideas of cool places to see.So here's one I took in Greenland 10 years ago. The town is called Qaqortoq and this was a cafe that I guess they thought having a car sticking out of it would make it more memorable.So I know that doesn't show much of the town so included a google maps link...