What's the last thing you made?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 31,516
Received 190 Likes on 131 Posts
What's the last thing you made?
I know I'm not the only one here to make stuff so, whether you build robots, make furniture or crochet Star Trek suits, show everyone here your latest creation! Plus, I won't be polluting other threads with the 3D stuff I make/print anymore.
P.S. NO, your latest #2 prowess does not qualify as "making stuff".
P.S. NO, your latest #2 prowess does not qualify as "making stuff".
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 31,516
Received 190 Likes on 131 Posts
Re: What's the last thing you made?
And without further ado, for my first customer (printed in two halves and glued)!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off