What's the last thing you made?

   
Old 01-26-21, 07:00 PM
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 31,516
Received 190 Likes on 131 Posts
What's the last thing you made?
I know I'm not the only one here to make stuff so, whether you build robots, make furniture or crochet Star Trek suits, show everyone here your latest creation! Plus, I won't be polluting other threads with the 3D stuff I make/print anymore.

P.S. NO, your latest #2 prowess does not qualify as "making stuff".
Old 01-26-21, 07:03 PM
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 31,516
Received 190 Likes on 131 Posts
Re: What's the last thing you made?
And without further ado, for my first customer (printed in two halves and glued)!



Old 01-26-21, 08:04 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 17,932
Received 68 Likes on 43 Posts
Re: What's the last thing you made?
Originally Posted by eXcentris View Post

P.S. NO, your latest #2 prowess does not qualify as "making stuff".
I'm out.
