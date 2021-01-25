DVD Talk Forum

On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?

View Poll Results: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Yes
5
83.33%
No
1
16.67%
Voters: 6.

On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?

   
01-25-21, 03:40 PM
#1
On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
01-25-21, 03:49 PM
#2
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Yes, because I still go in to work and have to be there at 6AM.
01-25-21, 03:50 PM
#3
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Certainly. I would never wake up at 4 AM without an alarm.
01-25-21, 03:52 PM
#4
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Yeah. I wake up naturally on weekends fairly early....but not that early. 6:30 M-F
01-25-21, 04:02 PM
#5
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Set for 6:30 every morning and proceed to wake up at 6:25 nearly every day right before it goes off. So I could probably go without one, but why would I chance being late to work only to test my internal alarm clock?
01-25-21, 04:02 PM
#6
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Yeah, even though I don't have any kind of set schedule. I go in when I go in but I like to have some consistency, so I have an alarm set. I set it for 8:00, but I don't typically get out of bed until at least 8:30. Still using the same clock radio I've been using since at least as far back as high school.
01-25-21, 04:09 PM
#7
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Yes, but I always wake up at least 30 minutes before the alarm.

I replaced a cheap alarm clock from Goodwill with an Echo Show - so I get music to sleep to as well as a clock to stare at in the morning.
01-25-21, 04:19 PM
#8
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Originally Posted by Michael Corvin View Post
Set for 6:30 every morning and proceed to wake up at 6:25 nearly every day right before it goes off. So I could probably go without one, but why would I chance being late to work only to test my internal alarm clock?
Pretty much this ... times are a little different, but I usually wake up about 5 minutes before (then try to snooze for 10 minutes).

What sucks is that I haven't been able to get my body to sleep in on weekends lately.
01-25-21, 04:36 PM
#9
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Nope. I used to set an alarm for 7:00 am in order to be at work by 8:30 before the covid lockdown. Now I only have to wake naturally by 8:25 and stroll to the other side of the house to be at work on time.
01-25-21, 04:38 PM
#10
Re: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
I have kids, so no alarm needed.
