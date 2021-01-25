View Poll Results: On a typical work day, do you set an alarm?
Set for 6:30 every morning and proceed to wake up at 6:25 nearly every day right before it goes off. So I could probably go without one, but why would I chance being late to work only to test my internal alarm clock?
Yeah, even though I don't have any kind of set schedule. I go in when I go in but I like to have some consistency, so I have an alarm set. I set it for 8:00, but I don't typically get out of bed until at least 8:30. Still using the same clock radio I've been using since at least as far back as high school.
Yes, but I always wake up at least 30 minutes before the alarm.
I replaced a cheap alarm clock from Goodwill with an Echo Show - so I get music to sleep to as well as a clock to stare at in the morning.
What sucks is that I haven't been able to get my body to sleep in on weekends lately.
Nope. I used to set an alarm for 7:00 am in order to be at work by 8:30 before the covid lockdown. Now I only have to wake naturally by 8:25 and stroll to the other side of the house to be at work on time.
