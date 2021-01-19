Anyone bilingual? What other language do you speak & do you use it?

I was born in Thailand and came to the United States when I was two. English is my main language as I grew up here. But, I do speak semi-fluent Thai and understand it pretty well. I can't read or write it.



I normally only use it when I travel back to Thailand on vacation. Maybe I'll try to use it when I visit a Thai market or restaurant. But, I don't get very many chances to use it here. Thai is actually not a really hard language to learn and communicate in. I do give credit to my parents for speaking it around me, so I was able to continue to learn it even through my younger years. I also did live in Thailand for 1 year when I was a teenager.



What about the rest of you?



I did take 3 years of Spanish in High School, but I don't have any sort of fluency except maybe counting numbers or some short phrases.





I really admire my father. He speaks 4 languages and he never finished college. He was a chef and restaurant owner for 30+ years. He speaks English, Thai, Mandarin and the Chinese Teochew dialect.