World Should Know More About Japan & Their Language?
World Should Know More About Japan & Their Language?
Greetings!
I am here after a long time. I hope all of you are doing well and have fought these pandemic days bravely. Now if I talk about the core topic, then I would like to accept that Japanese culture, their languages, clothes, rituals impressed me a lot. Actually, it started from the pandemic days when I started watching Ghibli movies. Howl's Moving Castle, Grave of Fireflies, Wolf Children and Spirited Away etc. forced me to learn me about the Japanese people. That's why in these winter holidays, I decided to learn Japanese but found it one of the most challenging language.
In the beginning, I used Duolingo for small words, but with the passage of levels, it is becoming more and more difficult. Even last weekend, I watched a local Japanese TV series and noticed these guys even don't call Japan as Japan. Yes, they use Nihon or Nippon for Japan, and this article https://www.jluggage.com/why-japan/c...-japanese.html assisted me in understanding this difference. Do you think foreigners didn't try hard to explore more about Japanese people?
On the contrary, I felt that the language barrier also keep the local people away from foreigners. Even you would notice while your Tokyo trips that the local community don't have a strong grip over English, and it is always challenging to communicate with them. I also found this article https://www.insider.com/interesting-...ted-in-japan-9 which includes a variety of interesting facts about Japan but don't you think there are several things we still need to explore about this Island nation?
