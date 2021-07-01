Neighbors Have No Respect.... What To Do?

So my wife and I moved to a rental house last year shortly before the pandemic started. The house is the middle house in a row of three on a block that's facing a huge dirt lot. This lot is probably the size of a football stadium. It's that big. There are a few houses down the street on both sides as well. But for the most part it's us, and crazy neighbors on our right and we never hear from them neighbors on the left. Let me tell you about these crazy neighbors.Incident one:The daughter and boyfriend have a fight., The cops are called, apparently by her because he was yelling at her for calling them. Loud arguing, swearing, etc. The end result was they stopped arguing and the cops left. This was around 2am the first month we were there.Incident two:Fast forward to the Summer months. It was June. We had a little above ground pool in our backyard. Their little four or five year old son opens our gate and begins to roam around the backyard, trying to go into the pool at one point. He runs away when I open the door. I do nothing. He never came back.Incident three:Same little punk comes up to my front door and tries to open it. Thankfully it was locked. I see him clear as day on my doorbell camera. This time I tell one of the neighbors. I ask if they know a curious toddler, and they laugh and say yeah he's ours. They apologize, and he never returns. They seem like nice people.Incident four, five, six, and seven:June-October. They launch bottle rockets and M-80's from their driveway, about 10 feet from my car. This was around 1am. Loud booms woke up my sleeping daughter and freaked out my brother in law who is an Iraq War vet. I say nothing.Incident eight:They get new dirt bikes. They decide to ride them in the dirt lot and up and down the street. I say nothing because while it was loud and annoying, it was around 2 in the afternoon.Incident nine, ten, eleven, and twelve:The past four nights they decide to ride again. Only this time it's 1am, then 2am, and at 3:30 in the morning. The boyfriend and daughter with dirt bikes and ATV's. At least a half dozen of them out there talking like it's 3:30 in the afternoon. Giving each other rides on the bike. Yelling. Cheering. Then one of them starts doing doughnuts with the bike, kicking up a huge cloud of dust and rocks. This happened again the next night (morning).Here's my issue. I don't want to call the cops because for one I know cops have a ton of more important things to do nowadays. Plus they'd know it was me. I could go talk to them but are they really gonna stop their early morning rides because some guy said he's trying to sleep? Maybe I can toss a bunch of nails onto the dirtThoughts?