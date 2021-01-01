DVD Talk Forum

The Otter Farm Pet Thread

The Otter Farm Pet Thread

   
01-01-21, 01:10 PM
The Otter Farm Pet Thread
Otter needs a Pet Thread! A generic spot to post pics of our special little buddies, or brag about their silly antics, complain about their butthead behavior, ask questions about care or training, or just anything related to having a pet.

To start, heres a shot of my 2 ½ year old German shepherd Titus being all cute and adorable.



01-01-21, 01:25 PM
Re: The Otter Farm Pet Thread
My feral cats. They've come a long way in the last 2.5 years.


01-01-21, 01:32 PM
Re: The Otter Farm Pet Thread

My last surviving puddymas, Vibiana.
