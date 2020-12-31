DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.

   
Old 12-31-20, 07:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
dsa_shea's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 20,519
Received 69 Likes on 52 Posts
We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
What in the hell is the deal with the incessant number of phone calls and emails regarding this? We get them on our home phone, cell phones, emails, etc.
dsa_shea is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-31-20, 07:37 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 58,601
Received 205 Likes on 129 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
Yeah it's insane. Besides, my real warranty ran out in 2008 and they never called me. Bitches.
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-31-20, 07:37 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 35,009
Received 166 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
That's the only spam phone call I get, around once a month.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-31-20, 07:41 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
dsa_shea's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 20,519
Received 69 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
That's the only spam phone call I get, around once a month.
I wish I was as lucky as you.
dsa_shea is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-31-20, 08:04 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 23,393
Received 303 Likes on 230 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
Well, dsa, you finally figured out how to reach me.
Abob Teff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-31-20, 08:07 PM
  #6  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,896
Received 175 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
There is obviously a lot of money to be made in needless extended car warranties.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-31-20, 08:28 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 34,294
Received 333 Likes on 245 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
I had to get a new phone a while back, with a new #, and those calls stopped almost completely. And when I do a get a call from a number I don't know, it gets blocked immediately.
Josh-da-man is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-31-20, 08:42 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,258
Received 326 Likes on 236 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
I dont ever get calls or emails about an extended car warranty but I do get an official looking letter in the mail about twice a month about it.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-31-20, 08:55 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 4,991
Received 36 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
I get them about once every two days. I also get them about Marriott hotels.
movieguru is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Board Games

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.