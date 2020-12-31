We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
What in the hell is the deal with the incessant number of phone calls and emails regarding this? We get them on our home phone, cell phones, emails, etc.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 58,601
Received 205 Likes on 129 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
Yeah it's insane. Besides, my real warranty ran out in 2008 and they never called me. Bitches.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 23,393
Received 303 Likes on 230 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
Well, dsa, you finally figured out how to reach me.
#6
Admin
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,896
Received 175 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
There is obviously a lot of money to be made in needless extended car warranties.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
I had to get a new phone a while back, with a new #, and those calls stopped almost completely. And when I do a get a call from a number I don't know, it gets blocked immediately.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Re: We've been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.
I dont ever get calls or emails about an extended car warranty but I do get an official looking letter in the mail about twice a month about it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off