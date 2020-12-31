View Poll Results: Do we need the TOTY (Thread of the Year) for 2020?
Yes - It's the TOTY's for God's sake!
0
0%
No - What are you high?
2
100.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
TOTY 2020 - Do we need one?
#1
Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,890
Received 175 Likes on 112 Posts
TOTY 2020 - Do we need one?
I realized a couple of days ago that no TOTY has happened for this year. I'd find it hard to top one of the Covid threads since this is the year of the Corona, but I'm curious if you all want to go through the process.
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Re: TOTY 2020 - Do we need one?
well, if we did one, i don't want it to be about Covid. something happier, sillier would be appropriate. if we had that here this year, that is...
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,317
Received 107 Likes on 88 Posts
Re: TOTY 2020 - Do we need one?
I’ve just been assuming it would be the original COVID thread started by Decker, which became the COVID political thread.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: TOTY 2020 - Do we need one?
The Upsides of 2020 - list what ya got
Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Are you a bad kisser?
Deep Dark Confessions
Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Nothing new?
Kind of a thin selection this year if you don't include the election or Covid.
