Re: New Year's plans

Staying home. I haven't been much of a go-out-on-New-Year's-Eve person in years. Normally I invite a friend or two over and they stay in my guest room. Now that Daddy is living with me, it'll just be us two. Probably watch a movie and doubt very seriously either of us will make it till midnight.Happy New Year to the Otters! Otterville has been one of the few bright spots in a shit-show of a year.