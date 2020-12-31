New Year's plans
New Year's plans
I'll be staying home, but there will be drinking. Maybe I'll crack open a 2 year old bottle of Dogfish 120.
New Year's plans
Spending my evening with a beer - praying fervently that 2021 is a better year than 2020.
New Year's plans
Staying home. I haven't been much of a go-out-on-New-Year's-Eve person in years. Normally I invite a friend or two over and they stay in my guest room. Now that Daddy is living with me, it'll just be us two. Probably watch a movie and doubt very seriously either of us will make it till midnight.
Happy New Year to the Otters! Otterville has been one of the few bright spots in a shit-show of a year.
New Year's plans
I'm making Thomas Keller's flat iron steak with herb butter and french fries (steak frites) for dinner. Then we might watch a movie. Then going to bed, probably before midnight.
