New Year's plans

New Year's plans

   
12-31-20
DVD Talk Legend & 2019 TOTY Winner
New Year's plans
I'm staying the hell home
too many people like to drink and Covid is still a thing
12-31-20
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: New Year's plans
I'll be staying home, but there will be drinking. Maybe I'll crack open a 2 year old bottle of Dogfish 120.
12-31-20
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Re: New Year's plans
Spending my evening with a beer - praying fervently that 2021 is a better year than 2020.
12-31-20
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: New Year's plans
Staying home. I haven't been much of a go-out-on-New-Year's-Eve person in years. Normally I invite a friend or two over and they stay in my guest room. Now that Daddy is living with me, it'll just be us two. Probably watch a movie and doubt very seriously either of us will make it till midnight.

Happy New Year to the Otters! Otterville has been one of the few bright spots in a shit-show of a year.
12-31-20
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: New Year's plans
I will continue my decades-long tradition of hiding under the couch to not get hit by stray bullets.
12-31-20
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: New Year's plans
I'm making Thomas Keller's flat iron steak with herb butter and french fries (steak frites) for dinner. Then we might watch a movie. Then going to bed, probably before midnight.
