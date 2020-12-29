Biggest Loser 2021 Health & Fitness Thread: Revenge On The Pandemic!

Okay...so it appears the 2020 Health and Fitness thread died a solid death back in mid-August as the Pandemic and Election took everyone's attention away from actually getting healthy...well at least that is the way it worked for me.



So I am going to turn 48 as of the 6th of February which means I am 30 years past a key prime healthy age for myself (probably weighed around 165 to 175 lbs. max). Got my biggest in my early to mid 20's (hit a max of around 250 lbs - I honestly quit weighing when I hit 240 or so). This was actually around the time I joined DVDTalk. I was pissed, depressed and all that shit. Got tired of being fat and my ex-wife and I were living near the beach at that time. It sucked to go to the beach in a swimsuit so I finally starting turning it around. Calmed it down in my late twenties and have been fluctuating back and forth between 180 lbs. and 215 lbs. ever since (typically on the mid to upper end of that scale). I am 6'0" just for info/comparison sake. I hit 175 lbs. for about a minute once during the last 20 years and have been chasing my tail to reach that weight again ever since.



Well...I ain't getting any younger and time is running out. I see men hit 50+ and it just seems like age and health just smack them hard. I am not speaking for all men but just all the ones I know and have observed firsthand. The years from 45-50 don't look that different from 40-45 but 50-55 looks like a bus hit most of them. I don't want to be most of them.



So...I plan to get it back this time and hopefully start a lifestyle that carries me way past 50 but much more healthy. I really thought I was going to do it last year but the Pandemic unexpectedly happened and honestly...it should have been the perfect time to lose weight. Staying home and hardly eating out? Perfect for the old waistline, right!?!? But it didn't work that way for a lot of us and I just wanted to eat and drink myself into oblivion some days. I won't even go into the election that won't ever end, politics and attitudes making me despise most of my family and some friends, and on and on.



I found a diet and exercise regime that works for me and I plan to stick to this time. No reason not to. I am used to the Pandemic raging and it isn't getting any better at the moment (and will be awhile before it does). Time to stay in, eat well, exercise at home and use this time to get in shape. Period!



I have no certain weight or fat % goal other than to eat right, exercise and see where it goes. My downfall is chocolate and beer but I really want to dial those both back...a lot. As I stated before...I ain't getting any younger and both of those wreak havoc on your health, especially in excess or unchecked. Even enjoying them with moderation is not so great by this point (plus...I can't moderate with a shit.).



So I plan to check in once a week and give my stats. Every Monday or Tuesday. I challenge anyone reading this that if they want to, please do. This will maybe give me some accountability if I am posting this and know others are following it and may also do the same.



So here are the stats...last year I started on Jan 1, 2020 and weighed in at 209.8 lbs. with a body fat % of 25.6. I got it down to its lowest point last year on Sept 6, 2020 to 187 lbs and BF% of 20.9. Because I was proud of myself, I decided to eat my way through thru the last quarter of the year...which was so damn dumb.



So now I am beginning anew and I am not stopping this time! I started yesterday December 28, 2020 and weighed in at 206 lbs. and 24.9% body fat. Pretty sad that I am basically starting in almost the exact same spot as last year. But this time, I plan to get my revenge on the pandemic and not let it control me as I did last year.



Join me!



