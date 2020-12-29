How is the weather for you where you live?

How is the weather for you people today? Its snowing and blowing here again today so Im snowed in a little bit. its the 2nd time this month that we had a blizzard/snowstorm.



Hopefully its warm tomorrow so I can shovel the snow out in the driveway and right in front of the front door



I hate being cooped up inside when there's a snowstorm blowing snow everywhere