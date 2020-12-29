DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

How is the weather for you where you live?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

How is the weather for you where you live?

   
Old 12-29-20, 12:29 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 912
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
How is the weather for you where you live?
How is the weather for you people today? Its snowing and blowing here again today so Im snowed in a little bit. its the 2nd time this month that we had a blizzard/snowstorm.

Hopefully its warm tomorrow so I can shovel the snow out in the driveway and right in front of the front door

I hate being cooped up inside when there's a snowstorm blowing snow everywhere
urrutiap is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.