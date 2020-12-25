Just curious: Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Just curious: Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
It's been a nice if quiet Christmas for my dad and me. I'm very glad he's here. I wanted to ask the Otters a question, though--if you're a Christmas celebrator, which is the more important of the two--Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
Growing up, Christmas Eve was when we always opened presents and had the major family get-together. On Christmas Day we'd have a dinner, and I don't remember Christmas Eve dinner ever being as elaborate as Christmas Day, but Christmas Eve was still the more important occasion and it's the one I am all sloppy sentimental about. I've spent a lot of Christmases alone, but I never felt lonely on the day itself--only on Christmas Eve. I wondered what some of the Otters' traditions along those lines were.
Fire away!
Growing up, Christmas Eve was when we always opened presents and had the major family get-together. On Christmas Day we'd have a dinner, and I don't remember Christmas Eve dinner ever being as elaborate as Christmas Day, but Christmas Eve was still the more important occasion and it's the one I am all sloppy sentimental about. I've spent a lot of Christmases alone, but I never felt lonely on the day itself--only on Christmas Eve. I wondered what some of the Otters' traditions along those lines were.
Fire away!
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,855
Received 233 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: Just curious: Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
Well, I have to work on Christmas Eve, so...
Growing up, Christmas Eve was worship and gathering with extended family and dinner and gift exchanges, Christmas mornings were immediate family and Santa stuff. I have more distinct memories of Eve than Day.
Now, Christmas Eve is worship and immediate family with Chinese take-out in the office (except this year). Christmas Day is immediate family and Santa stuff. We don't travel and it's so rare to have a break together we love just being us. It simply works for who we are. I'd say in terms of unbridled family focus, for me it's Day but in terms of the meaning of why any of this is going on, it's Eve.
It's a fascinating challenge to preach Christmas Eve to various generations of adults, children, teens, and atheists dragged there by grandma. As a former atheist, I've been there.
Growing up, Christmas Eve was worship and gathering with extended family and dinner and gift exchanges, Christmas mornings were immediate family and Santa stuff. I have more distinct memories of Eve than Day.
Now, Christmas Eve is worship and immediate family with Chinese take-out in the office (except this year). Christmas Day is immediate family and Santa stuff. We don't travel and it's so rare to have a break together we love just being us. It simply works for who we are. I'd say in terms of unbridled family focus, for me it's Day but in terms of the meaning of why any of this is going on, it's Eve.
It's a fascinating challenge to preach Christmas Eve to various generations of adults, children, teens, and atheists dragged there by grandma. As a former atheist, I've been there.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off