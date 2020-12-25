DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Just curious: Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Just curious: Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

   
Old 12-25-20, 09:36 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,171
Received 188 Likes on 106 Posts
Just curious: Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
It's been a nice if quiet Christmas for my dad and me. I'm very glad he's here. I wanted to ask the Otters a question, though--if you're a Christmas celebrator, which is the more important of the two--Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

Growing up, Christmas Eve was when we always opened presents and had the major family get-together. On Christmas Day we'd have a dinner, and I don't remember Christmas Eve dinner ever being as elaborate as Christmas Day, but Christmas Eve was still the more important occasion and it's the one I am all sloppy sentimental about. I've spent a lot of Christmases alone, but I never felt lonely on the day itself--only on Christmas Eve. I wondered what some of the Otters' traditions along those lines were.

Fire away!
Vibiana is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
story (12-25-20)
Old 12-25-20, 09:44 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,855
Received 233 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: Just curious: Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
Well, I have to work on Christmas Eve, so...

Growing up, Christmas Eve was worship and gathering with extended family and dinner and gift exchanges, Christmas mornings were immediate family and Santa stuff. I have more distinct memories of Eve than Day.

Now, Christmas Eve is worship and immediate family with Chinese take-out in the office (except this year). Christmas Day is immediate family and Santa stuff. We don't travel and it's so rare to have a break together we love just being us. It simply works for who we are. I'd say in terms of unbridled family focus, for me it's Day but in terms of the meaning of why any of this is going on, it's Eve.

It's a fascinating challenge to preach Christmas Eve to various generations of adults, children, teens, and atheists dragged there by grandma. As a former atheist, I've been there.
story is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.