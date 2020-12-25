Re: Just curious: Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

Well, I have to work on Christmas Eve, so...



Growing up, Christmas Eve was worship and gathering with extended family and dinner and gift exchanges, Christmas mornings were immediate family and Santa stuff. I have more distinct memories of Eve than Day.



Now, Christmas Eve is worship and immediate family with Chinese take-out in the office (except this year). Christmas Day is immediate family and Santa stuff. We don't travel and it's so rare to have a break together we love just being us. It simply works for who we are. I'd say in terms of unbridled family focus, for me it's Day but in terms of the meaning of why any of this is going on, it's Eve.



It's a fascinating challenge to preach Christmas Eve to various generations of adults, children, teens, and atheists dragged there by grandma. As a former atheist, I've been there.

