View Poll Results: will 2021 suck as much as 2020?
no it'll be better
100.00%
same
0
0%
worse- god help us!!!
0
0%
the world ends before then
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
the 2021 thread
the 2021 thread
a week from now 2020 will be FINALLY be in the rear view mirror
anything 2021 related that doesn't belong in its own thread can go here
