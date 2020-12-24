DVD Talk Forum

Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?

12-24-20
kd5
Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
Bills not arriving on time? Payments not arriving on time? Packages not arriving on time? I've had one creditor (so far) waive a late charge because my check didn't reach them in time. Sent these out before the USPS annouced delays due to coronavirus and Christmas. Now I have to stay especially diligent of due dates, at least until these delays have run their course. I've seen the pic rduncan posted in the Amazon thread. Confirms what I've been reading/hearing.

I know, some of you would say you pay all your bills online. I do with a few of them but there are others where I send a paper check, not interested in connecting them with my bank account, but at least for the immediate future I have no choice.

Anyone with other USPS horror stories?
12-24-20
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
As I just posted in the Amazon thread, I can't buy the "official" reasons given for these delays and poor service. I think it's some sort of grooming for us to get used to worse service, and paying a lot more for a lot less in 2021 and beyond.

Thankfully, I've not personally experienced any dire problems yet, but I'm sure that I can expect them soon.
12-24-20
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
My nephew's gift won't arrive until after Christmas. At least he's 16 and able to understand the world lets you down sometimes, lol.
12-24-20
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
My local branch’s delivery service was terrible even before the pandemic.
12-24-20
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
We've had a package stalled at a local sorting center since November.

Two packages we shipped went to the same center. We have no confidence any of these will arrive in 2020.
12-24-20
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
Originally Posted by kd5 View Post
Anyone with other USPS horror stories?
Lots of horror stories. I worked for the USPS for about three years back in the mid- to late-90s. To this day it still amazes me anything ever gets delivered. Since then, I might mail two things per year.

Originally Posted by zyzzle View Post
As I just posted in the Amazon thread, I can't buy the "official" reasons given for these delays and poor service. I think it's some sort of grooming for us to get used to worse service, and paying a lot more for a lot less in 2021 and beyond.

Thankfully, I've not personally experienced any dire problems yet, but I'm sure that I can expect them soon.
I don’t know what the “official reasons” are ... but you had a severely mismanaged dysfunctional boondoggle to start with, then you add in the last four years of an Executive Branch f***ing with their operations ...
