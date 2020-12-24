Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
Bills not arriving on time? Payments not arriving on time? Packages not arriving on time? I've had one creditor (so far) waive a late charge because my check didn't reach them in time. Sent these out before the USPS annouced delays due to coronavirus and Christmas. Now I have to stay especially diligent of due dates, at least until these delays have run their course. I've seen the pic rduncan posted in the Amazon thread. Confirms what I've been reading/hearing.
I know, some of you would say you pay all your bills online. I do with a few of them but there are others where I send a paper check, not interested in connecting them with my bank account, but at least for the immediate future I have no choice.
Anyone with other USPS horror stories?
I know, some of you would say you pay all your bills online. I do with a few of them but there are others where I send a paper check, not interested in connecting them with my bank account, but at least for the immediate future I have no choice.
Anyone with other USPS horror stories?
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
As I just posted in the Amazon thread, I can't buy the "official" reasons given for these delays and poor service. I think it's some sort of grooming for us to get used to worse service, and paying a lot more for a lot less in 2021 and beyond.
Thankfully, I've not personally experienced any dire problems yet, but I'm sure that I can expect them soon.
Thankfully, I've not personally experienced any dire problems yet, but I'm sure that I can expect them soon.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
My nephew's gift won't arrive until after Christmas. At least he's 16 and able to understand the world lets you down sometimes, lol.
#5
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
We've had a package stalled at a local sorting center since November.
Two packages we shipped went to the same center. We have no confidence any of these will arrive in 2020.
Two packages we shipped went to the same center. We have no confidence any of these will arrive in 2020.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 23,293
Received 300 Likes on 227 Posts
Re: Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?
As I just posted in the Amazon thread, I can't buy the "official" reasons given for these delays and poor service. I think it's some sort of grooming for us to get used to worse service, and paying a lot more for a lot less in 2021 and beyond.
Thankfully, I've not personally experienced any dire problems yet, but I'm sure that I can expect them soon.
Thankfully, I've not personally experienced any dire problems yet, but I'm sure that I can expect them soon.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off