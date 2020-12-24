Anyone else having a bummer time with the Postal Service?

Bills not arriving on time? Payments not arriving on time? Packages not arriving on time? I've had one creditor (so far) waive a late charge because my check didn't reach them in time. Sent these out before the USPS annouced delays due to coronavirus and Christmas. Now I have to stay especially diligent of due dates, at least until these delays have run their course. I've seen the pic rduncan posted in the Amazon thread. Confirms what I've been reading/hearing.



I know, some of you would say you pay all your bills online. I do with a few of them but there are others where I send a paper check, not interested in connecting them with my bank account, but at least for the immediate future I have no choice.



Anyone with other USPS horror stories?