Its the beginning of the end of COVID-19!!! Vaccines are here and Im getting mine in a few days.
I know we already have several COVID-19 threads but I think this deserves some individual attention and celebration. Plus I want to mark this day and see how long it will be from this day to when we can say we have a handle on COVID-19.
So my hospital was the first in the state to receive shipment from Pfizer and our CEO was the first person immunized in the state as a non clinical trail participant. Ten people are getting vaccinated today, 100 doctors and nurses tomorrow with the rest of the staff following over the next few days. Im scheduled to receive the vaccine on Thursday. I was excited when my manager called to ask us to bring a cart to the loading dock. I thought for sure it was the vaccine but it was just his water and soda supply. He did have the coolers that he bought to transport the vaccine to the other hospitals the the high tech kitty litter scooper he got to handle the dry ice for transporting the vaccine. I tell you this is cutting edge biotech here.
UF Health CEO gets first COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville
https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2020/12/14/first-doses-of-covid-19-vaccines-in-jacksonville-to-be-given-before-noon/
Re: Its the beginning of the end of COVID-19!!! Vaccines are here and Im getting mine in a few days.
What Im hoping is that even with a small number of strategic people getting vaccinated we can put a dent in this thing and especially the number of deaths. Im hoping that we soon get to a point where this thing disappears. Thats not based on anything except what happened with the first SARS pandemic. Of course this has found a much stronger foothold in the world then SARS ever did.
Re: Its the beginning of the end of COVID-19!!! Vaccines are here and Im getting mine in a few days.
That's great to hear! At the very least, it'll be nice knowing that health care workers aren't having to risk their own lives to such an extent to help us.
Re: Its the beginning of the end of COVID-19!!! Vaccines are here and Im getting mine in a few days.
We should have had a poll to see if we can guess when we will get access to the vaccine. My guess for myself is May.
