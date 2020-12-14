Its the beginning of the end of COVID-19!!! Vaccines are here and Im getting mine in a few days.

I know we already have several COVID-19 threads but I think this deserves some individual attention and celebration. Plus I want to mark this day and see how long it will be from this day to when we can say we have a handle on COVID-19.So my hospital was the first in the state to receive shipment from Pfizer and our CEO was the first person immunized in the state as a non clinical trail participant. Ten people are getting vaccinated today, 100 doctors and nurses tomorrow with the rest of the staff following over the next few days. Im scheduled to receive the vaccine on Thursday. I was excited when my manager called to ask us to bring a cart to the loading dock. I thought for sure it was the vaccine but it was just his water and soda supply.He did have the coolers that he bought to transport the vaccine to the other hospitals the the high tech kitty litter scooper he got to handle the dry ice for transporting the vaccine. I tell you this is cutting edge biotech here.UF Health CEO gets first COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonvillehttps://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2020/12/14/first-doses-of-covid-19-vaccines-in-jacksonville-to-be-given-before-noon/