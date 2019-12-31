Dead pool 2021

Dead Pool 2020 Edition



1) To avoid anyone copying another members choices, all entries to be PM'd to me and I will post everyone's choices on 12/31/19. I won't look at anyone's until I have chosen my own.



2) All entries must be messaged to me by 11:59:59 PST DECEMBER 31, 2020 to be valid, or until I post everone's choices on here. Whichever comes last.



3) Each member chooses 20 celebrities/ famous persons. You may post your picks in any order. For this year we will add the current ages of the correct celebrities' as of their last birthday. In the event of a tie in the number of correct picks, the person with the lowest cumulative ages of correct picks will win. For instance suppose Ken Buzz picked John Jones who died at age 84 and Jane Doe who dies at age 76, and JoeySeven also picked John Jones, but picked April Smith who died at age 36. JoeSeven would win the tiebreaker since his total is 120 and Ken Buzz's total is 160.



4) You may update any choices by PM'ing me until the same time as listed above



5) We'll use the same requirements for celebrity status as for 2018.

Fame Disqualification: To encourage players to submit Celebs who are sufficiently famous for use in this pool, the following guidelines will be used to disqualify specific entries:

If a Celeb's death occurred more than 7 days before SUFFICIENT media coverage of their death, then that Celeb will be disqualified and no points will be awarded.

If a player submits a Celeb pick that other players feel is too obscure, they may issue a challenge. If the challenge is upheld by 2 more players, that Celeb will be disqualified and player will get 7 days to pick a replacement that is not already on someone else's already posted list.

No death row inmates can be chosen.



6) If a person on your list that you have submitted passes before the beginning of the year, you have until the December 31st deadline to choose a replacement or 7 days after that celeb's death which ever is later. If you make your replacement choice after December 31st, you cannot choose any celeb on another player's already posted list



7) Winning: We'll do a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. No awards for winning, just bragging rights.

Whichever members has the most correct picks at the end of the year wins. In the event that more than one member has the same number of correct picks, we will add the numbers on the list of each deceased celebrity that you had correct. The contestant with the lowest number wins



8) Winner will be listed on 1/8/22. Any missed celebrity deaths must be posted here if not updated by 1/7/22. It will be easy for me to miss some of the more obscure people you will all likely pick, so please help out and post on here when you become aware of any deaths so we can update the standings.



9) Don't post or talk about any potential choices on here until after everyone's choices are posted on here.



10) If I've missed anything necessary rule or clarification is needed post on here so we can update the rules.