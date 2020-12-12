DVD Talk Forum

Food that you really like

Food that you really like

   
Old 12-12-20, 10:45 PM
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 881
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Food that you really like
What food do you like that you enjoy every time? Food i like

nachos
cheeseballs/cheese curds
kit kat bars. besides plain kit kat, i like the new mocha flavored ones that just came out recently
David brand sunflower seeds
Bigfoot/Jack Links teryaki beef jerky
Crystal Farm packs of string cheese
TGIF buffalo style chicken wings
Italian sausage pizza, taco pizza, pepperoni pizza
pretzels
Fritos/corn chips
Doritos
debbie snacks swiss cake rolls
Pringles and Stax
Old 12-12-20, 11:17 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,434
Received 199 Likes on 161 Posts
Re: Food that you really like
Same.
