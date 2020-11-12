What are the "Non-safe" things right now that you will do once the pandemic is near it's end?

1st, Hug my niece and sister with no mask



2nd, eat at a restaurant and see a movie in the theatre (both are currently closed in So. Cal)



Next, book a nice and long international trip to Asia likely Japan and probably Thailand. Going to relax on a beach, drink at a bar with lots of women and finally enjoy life again.



and throw my masks in the closet and walk outside without one.





What about the rest of you?