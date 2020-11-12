DVD Talk Forum

What are the "Non-safe" things right now that you will do once the pandemic is near it's end?
1st, Hug my niece and sister with no mask

2nd, eat at a restaurant and see a movie in the theatre (both are currently closed in So. Cal)

Next, book a nice and long international trip to Asia likely Japan and probably Thailand. Going to relax on a beach, drink at a bar with lots of women and finally enjoy life again.

and throw my masks in the closet and walk outside without one.


What about the rest of you?
Guess it depends on location. Most restaurants and theaters are open here. Just have to adhere to social distance practices.

1. Walk in public without a mask.

2.Hug someone
Eat a meal with my parents.

Not wearing a 😷

Disneyland

movie theater

Costco samples ( i have seen some sample stations but will pass for now)
