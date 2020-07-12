Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
Im out of town right now and planning on going to the Barnes and Noble store in the morning to do some book shopping thats long overdue.
Just wondering if theres any book sales going on or anything at Barnes and Noble stores?
Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
eh at online coupons.
What Barnes and Noble should do is have print out coupons for half off of paperbacks.
Those would come in handy since newer re-release paperbacks cost like 17 to 20 bucks just for one book. Especially newer paperbacks for Stephen King books.
