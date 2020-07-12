DVD Talk Forum

Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?

12-07-20, 08:13 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 872
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
Im out of town right now and planning on going to the Barnes and Noble store in the morning to do some book shopping thats long overdue.

Just wondering if theres any book sales going on or anything at Barnes and Noble stores?
12-07-20, 08:20 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Rockford IL
Posts: 5,952
Received 16 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?

12-07-20, 08:24 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,612
Received 103 Likes on 77 Posts
Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/h/coupons-deals
12-07-20, 08:39 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 872
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
eh at online coupons.

What Barnes and Noble should do is have print out coupons for half off of paperbacks.

Those would come in handy since newer re-release paperbacks cost like 17 to 20 bucks just for one book. Especially newer paperbacks for Stephen King books.

