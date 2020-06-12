Question about possible poster restoration
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Question about possible poster restoration
I found what appears to be a vintage Superman poster from 1966, according to the print at the bottom, at Goodwill recently. It appears it's been in an old, clear plastic frame for quite some time, as the frame pieces are very yellowed, but that didn't seem to affect the edges of the poster itself. However, the poster (20"x26") didn't fit the frame from top to bottom (20"x28"), and for some reason the person took two sheets of copier paper and scotch-taped them to the back of the poster to fill the top two inches. Over time, either the copier paper and scotch tape bleached the poster in that area, or they prevented that section from becoming yellowed like the bottom part, leaving the top part unscathed. Also, there's a square on the left side that did the same thing, caused by the paper backing of the flat metal eyelet hook it was supporting. One last thing, they didn't remove either side of the plastic protecting wrap of the frame's plastic "glass", so I don't know if that affected the whole thing negatively or positively. Here's a picture I took of everything removed except for the original cardboard backing of the frame it came in. You can see the different shades caused by the copier paper and scotch tape at the top, and the paper hook backing on the side. I removed the scotch tape by using a hair dryer to soften the adhesive without tearing and damaging the poster. It worked very well.
My question is, is there a way to restore something like this to make the whole thing match top to bottom?
My question is, is there a way to restore something like this to make the whole thing match top to bottom?
#4
Re: Question about possible poster restoration
Short answer to your question: yes.
The first thing that you need to do is to try to find out a ballpark figure of what the poster might be worth. That'll help you decide whether or not you want to restore it. You may find out that the poster isn't worth what it would cost to restore it, and that you could buy a pristine copy somewhere for less than the restoration cost.
Conversely, you may find that it's worth quite a bit, and that the restoration costs would be worth it to get it back to looking pristine. There are a lot of poster restoration shops around; if you decide to get it restored, check out their reputations carefully before you mail off your poster to them.
As to what a restoration might cost, you should be able to get by on the cheaper end of things; it looks like the poster's intact, and with it being a monochrome piece, any touch-up work should be relatively easy. It'll probably need a bleach bath to get the paper back to a uniform white, and it may need linenbacking to get rid of what appears to be water damage at the bottom right of the piece. My best guess (and I'm not an expert by any means, just a poster collector) would be that restoring it would set you back somewhere in the $100 to $200 range. That's why you want to check around on what it's worth; if you can buy another original piece just like it for $50, you'd be better off doing that.
Maybe someone with a more extensive knowledge of poster restoration can chime in with more accurate figures; I based mine on checking a couple of restoration sites that I found on the Web.
The first thing that you need to do is to try to find out a ballpark figure of what the poster might be worth. That'll help you decide whether or not you want to restore it. You may find out that the poster isn't worth what it would cost to restore it, and that you could buy a pristine copy somewhere for less than the restoration cost.
Conversely, you may find that it's worth quite a bit, and that the restoration costs would be worth it to get it back to looking pristine. There are a lot of poster restoration shops around; if you decide to get it restored, check out their reputations carefully before you mail off your poster to them.
As to what a restoration might cost, you should be able to get by on the cheaper end of things; it looks like the poster's intact, and with it being a monochrome piece, any touch-up work should be relatively easy. It'll probably need a bleach bath to get the paper back to a uniform white, and it may need linenbacking to get rid of what appears to be water damage at the bottom right of the piece. My best guess (and I'm not an expert by any means, just a poster collector) would be that restoring it would set you back somewhere in the $100 to $200 range. That's why you want to check around on what it's worth; if you can buy another original piece just like it for $50, you'd be better off doing that.
Maybe someone with a more extensive knowledge of poster restoration can chime in with more accurate figures; I based mine on checking a couple of restoration sites that I found on the Web.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 60,232
Received 255 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: Question about possible poster restoration
It's a cool find but it's just a black and white image. Who's to say it isn't a reprint printed 10 years ago? I think you'd need a hardcore comic appraiser to know for sure if it's a valuable find or a just a cool find.
I'm more curious how scotch tape and a second sheet of paper prevented the yellowing. That's pretty impressive.
I'm more curious how scotch tape and a second sheet of paper prevented the yellowing. That's pretty impressive.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Question about possible poster restoration
I couldn't readily find any indication of value for the poster online, although I did find a couple examples of what people are asking for it (which I understand doesn't exactly equate to actual value). I paid $10 for it, so I thought I'd get an idea from anyone as to what it would cost to restore it, if possible, before investing anything further into it, including a replacement frame, which I've seen to be as cheap as around $30 or so for a 20x26 (not a common size for posters).
As for ideas for restoration, I've seen videos on YouTube where these guys de-yellow old gaming consoles by putting the plastic parts in a bath of hydrogen peroxide and hitting the whole thing with ultraviolet lights for a day or two, and they come out looking brand new. Now, I realize an extended soak in any liquid would probably damage the poster irreparably, but I wondered if a dry "bath" in ultraviolet light would do anything, and maybe even giving the poster a light surface spray of H2O2, as opposed to a complete soak. Just guesses at this point. That's why I thought I'd come here for advice, as I've never really embarked on doing anything like this myself.
Thanks for (most of) the answers so far.
As for ideas for restoration, I've seen videos on YouTube where these guys de-yellow old gaming consoles by putting the plastic parts in a bath of hydrogen peroxide and hitting the whole thing with ultraviolet lights for a day or two, and they come out looking brand new. Now, I realize an extended soak in any liquid would probably damage the poster irreparably, but I wondered if a dry "bath" in ultraviolet light would do anything, and maybe even giving the poster a light surface spray of H2O2, as opposed to a complete soak. Just guesses at this point. That's why I thought I'd come here for advice, as I've never really embarked on doing anything like this myself.
Thanks for (most of) the answers so far.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Question about possible poster restoration
It's a cool find but it's just a black and white image. <b>Who's to say it isn't a reprint printed 10 years ago?</b> I think you'd need a hardcore comic appraiser to know for sure if it's a valuable find or a just a cool find.
I'm more curious how scotch tape and a second sheet of paper prevented the yellowing. That's pretty impressive.
I'm more curious how scotch tape and a second sheet of paper prevented the yellowing. That's pretty impressive.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off