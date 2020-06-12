Re: Question about possible poster restoration

Short answer to your question: yes.



The first thing that you need to do is to try to find out a ballpark figure of what the poster might be worth. That'll help you decide whether or not you want to restore it. You may find out that the poster isn't worth what it would cost to restore it, and that you could buy a pristine copy somewhere for less than the restoration cost.



Conversely, you may find that it's worth quite a bit, and that the restoration costs would be worth it to get it back to looking pristine. There are a lot of poster restoration shops around; if you decide to get it restored, check out their reputations carefully before you mail off your poster to them.



As to what a restoration might cost, you should be able to get by on the cheaper end of things; it looks like the poster's intact, and with it being a monochrome piece, any touch-up work should be relatively easy. It'll probably need a bleach bath to get the paper back to a uniform white, and it may need linenbacking to get rid of what appears to be water damage at the bottom right of the piece. My best guess (and I'm not an expert by any means, just a poster collector) would be that restoring it would set you back somewhere in the $100 to $200 range. That's why you want to check around on what it's worth; if you can buy another original piece just like it for $50, you'd be better off doing that.



Maybe someone with a more extensive knowledge of poster restoration can chime in with more accurate figures; I based mine on checking a couple of restoration sites that I found on the Web.