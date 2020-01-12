Dealing with long term unemployment...how did you do it?

So, I had been working since I was 16. Once I got my AAS in CAD Technology I began a streak of almost 30 consecutive years without a break (not including vacations). I always left my previous job for a better opportunity and had never been let go for any reason (and I've only had 5 jobs in my career, all in the same industry). That all changed in July when I was put on furlough, which 3 months later turned into an official lay off. I'm a Mechanical Designer/Drafter and have spent nearly the entirety of my career in the oil and gas industry and have always weathered the downturns of that industry. Unfortunately, with the oil economy barely recovering from the last downturn the one two punch of Covid-19 and the pissing contest between Saudi and Russian oil interests I suddenly became expendable.



Although I knew we were in trouble as we let go several of out lower payed shop guys I was still shocked to say the least. I was hands down the most experienced in my small engineering group (the company only had 27 employees) and had never had any issues and was responsible for the design and development of two new systems while there. But, according to the owner (who hired me and who was the one who delivered the news) it was a numbers deal and dumping my salary was what they determined was the next step in trying to stay afloat. The next week, the rest of the remaining employees were give 20% salary cuts. Even knowing that, it still bugs me I was let go while an already retired guy and a new hire who had been there a month were kept.



For someone like me who loved what I was doing and loves going to work, this has been a real struggle. My wife and I are fine financially (we carry minimal debt and can be fine on her salary alone) and I am still drawing unemployment but when you lose a six figure income it's still a system shock. I'm having a tough time not being able to provide like I was used to doing my whole professional life. I nearly broke down in a Walmart when we were looking for a specific item that we needed and didn't end up getting because it cost too much. Something that I wouldn't even given a second thought too a few months prior. The only bright spot is that my nephew and his wife are both in the Army and both are on rotation to Germany for the next 8 months so my wife and I are taking care of their 2 year old daughter. This has been a godsend for me, because she keeps me busy. But, there are still times when I get down and start to feel hopeless/helpless. Doesn't help that I've been applying for work since the second day of my furlough and have had no luck (it's been 5 months). Under normal circumstances, I could have caught on with one of the other companies in our specialized sector of the industry, but all of them are down as well. I'm trying every job that has some part of my skillset that can be used to no avail. My unemployment runs out at the end of January (unless I am granted an extension due to Covid related job loss, of which I am considered) and I'm already dreading how that might affect me. It's not really a money issue, thankfully, just a feeling of being lost and not being able to contribute in a way that I am used too.



So, who else has had to deal with a long spell of unemployment? What did you do to cope?