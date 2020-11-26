DVD Talk Forum

F*cking votes to change its name

F*cking votes to change its name

   
Old 11-26-20, 09:43 PM
F*cking votes to change its name
Imagine having to change the thousand-year-old name of your town because of drunken American tourists.

The residents of a tiny Austrian village named Fking have voted to change its name after enduring unwanted attention from English-speaking tourists.

Come next year, the village of 100 residents near the German border will be named Fugging.

I can confirm that the village is being renamed, Andrea Holzner, the mayor of Tarsdorf, the municipality where the village is located, told regional daily Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten.

I really dont want to say anything more  weve had enough media frenzy about this in the past, she said.

English-speaking tourists have increasingly flocked to Fking for a photo-op next to an entrance sign bearing the villages name.

Some even capture themselves striking lewd poses in front of the marker for social media.

Signposts have also reportedly been stolen, prompting authorities to install new ones with concrete to deter thefts.

A map from 1825 bore the village name of Fcking. But some experts believe the name dates back to the 11th century.
https://nypost.com/2020/11/26/austri...ist-attention/
Old 11-26-20, 10:52 PM
Re: F*cking votes to change its name
F-cking sucks that the F-cking residents have to go to that extreme due to F-cking idiots.
