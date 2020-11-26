F*cking votes to change its name
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
F*cking votes to change its name
Imagine having to change the thousand-year-old name of your town because of drunken American tourists.
https://nypost.com/2020/11/26/austri...ist-attention/
The residents of a tiny Austrian village named Fking have voted to change its name after enduring unwanted attention from English-speaking tourists.
Come next year, the village of 100 residents near the German border will be named Fugging.
I can confirm that the village is being renamed, Andrea Holzner, the mayor of Tarsdorf, the municipality where the village is located, told regional daily Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten.
I really dont want to say anything more weve had enough media frenzy about this in the past, she said.
English-speaking tourists have increasingly flocked to Fking for a photo-op next to an entrance sign bearing the villages name.
Some even capture themselves striking lewd poses in front of the marker for social media.
Signposts have also reportedly been stolen, prompting authorities to install new ones with concrete to deter thefts.
A map from 1825 bore the village name of Fcking. But some experts believe the name dates back to the 11th century.
Come next year, the village of 100 residents near the German border will be named Fugging.
I can confirm that the village is being renamed, Andrea Holzner, the mayor of Tarsdorf, the municipality where the village is located, told regional daily Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten.
I really dont want to say anything more weve had enough media frenzy about this in the past, she said.
English-speaking tourists have increasingly flocked to Fking for a photo-op next to an entrance sign bearing the villages name.
Some even capture themselves striking lewd poses in front of the marker for social media.
Signposts have also reportedly been stolen, prompting authorities to install new ones with concrete to deter thefts.
A map from 1825 bore the village name of Fcking. But some experts believe the name dates back to the 11th century.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 23,134
Received 276 Likes on 211 Posts
Re: F*cking votes to change its name
F-cking sucks that the F-cking residents have to go to that extreme due to F-cking idiots.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off