DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Annual turkey reminder

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Annual turkey reminder

   
Old 11-23-20, 07:28 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,355
Likes: 0
Received 138 Likes on 78 Posts
Annual turkey reminder
Cook safe! Can you spot at least three errors in this scene?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHrS...ature=youtu.be





Last edited by Mrs. Danger; 11-23-20 at 07:34 PM.
Mrs. Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
If a coronavirus/Covid-19 vaccine is developed and approved by late 2020/early 2021, will you get it?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.