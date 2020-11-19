Good temporary job ending- should I collect unemployment or get a short-term job for now?
Since March I've been working a temporary job from home for the government. Pay was very good, job wasn't really in my field but given the whole COVID situation right now I was just happy to be making money at all. Sadly this is my last week as the workload has slowed down and they're having to let people go. I had hoped it would've lasted at least til things were starting to get back to normal.
Some here probably know how unemployment in California works better than I do. I worked another job for the government a couple years ago and got unemployment then. Doing that now I'll be OK financially and can take my time looking for another "proper" job in my field, though again the COVID situation has me worried that will be more harder than usual. I'm tempted however to apply for another short-term job just to keep myself busy- one I had in mind was making deliveries for Amazon, driving their vans. That would be a welcome change for me after being cooped up inside for the past few months, and I think be relatively safe from the virus. While that isn't the kind of work I want to be doing forever, I assume it will last through Christmas and it would just be an interesting experience. It seems likely that the "real" jobs I'm looking for will be rather slow in hiring from now til January.
My concern with that however is that I may end up getting far less money from unemployment if I do that. Again I don't know how it works exactly, but I've heard they base the amount of money you get off of the last job you had. I'll get a decent amount if I just take it right now, but if I do the delivery job or something similar right after and it ends after Christmas I won't qualify for nearly as much.
I might at least look for something to volunteer with in between, but I've heard in some cases even that can affect your unemployment money.
Re: Good temporary job ending- should I collect unemployment or get a short-term job for now?
Can you survive on $410 per week? Thats what California UI is after taxes. But it depends on how much you made. It can be less than that.
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Good temporary job ending- should I collect unemployment or get a short-term job for now?
Speaking for myself as an admin of more than 35 years, I have never collected unemployment in my life and wouldn't even know how to file. When I didn't have a permanent gig I *always* temped and worked part-time gigs in retail, etc. It's how I got a lot of the jobs I have had over the years. I jumped around a lot in my twenties and thirties (I'm 55 now); my current job has been the longest ever--13 years this past June. Since my field has changed so much since 1984, I just hope that if, universe forbid, I should have to look for work again I would still be able to do that, but in my opinion ANY job is better than unemployment, as long as it's a job I can do competently. If you're job hunting it looks better if you're doing SOMETHING to bring in money, at least in my opinion.
Re: Good temporary job ending- should I collect unemployment or get a short-term job for now?
Re: Good temporary job ending- should I collect unemployment or get a short-term job for now?
If I collect UI I will still be applying for jobs in my field during that time. I'm qualified for more than a "low-level" job, but looking at Craigslist the delivery job just sounded like something to keep myself busy. I'm tempted to at least go over and ask about any chances for advancement later, or if they intend just to cut everyone loose after Christmas. Someone told me they don't treat those drivers too well either, though I'm one of those crazy people who actually likes to drive places.
I guess my reason for posting this is that if I did that job temporarily, would I lose a significant amount of unemployment money afterwards? Maybe it'd be better to collect that and meanwhile apply for more government jobs along with those in my field which may be uncertain during COVID- I didn't even apply for the one I just did, they just called me because I had worked there before and apparently liked me then so actively applying ought to land me something.
Is there is reason why youre only seeking temporary positions?
I recommend another state job. Layoffs rarely occur. Instead youll get furloughs, but at least youll still have a full-time, permanent position. And since youve had government agency experience before, you have a better chance of being hired by another agency.
