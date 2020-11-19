Good temporary job ending- should I collect unemployment or get a short-term job for now?

Since March I've been working a temporary job from home for the government. Pay was very good, job wasn't really in my field but given the whole COVID situation right now I was just happy to be making money at all. Sadly this is my last week as the workload has slowed down and they're having to let people go. I had hoped it would've lasted at least til things were starting to get back to normal.



Some here probably know how unemployment in California works better than I do. I worked another job for the government a couple years ago and got unemployment then. Doing that now I'll be OK financially and can take my time looking for another "proper" job in my field, though again the COVID situation has me worried that will be more harder than usual. I'm tempted however to apply for another short-term job just to keep myself busy- one I had in mind was making deliveries for Amazon, driving their vans. That would be a welcome change for me after being cooped up inside for the past few months, and I think be relatively safe from the virus. While that isn't the kind of work I want to be doing forever, I assume it will last through Christmas and it would just be an interesting experience. It seems likely that the "real" jobs I'm looking for will be rather slow in hiring from now til January.



My concern with that however is that I may end up getting far less money from unemployment if I do that. Again I don't know how it works exactly, but I've heard they base the amount of money you get off of the last job you had. I'll get a decent amount if I just take it right now, but if I do the delivery job or something similar right after and it ends after Christmas I won't qualify for nearly as much.



I might at least look for something to volunteer with in between, but I've heard in some cases even that can affect your unemployment money.