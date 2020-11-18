DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Life Sorting & Downsizing : The Bizarro Landlord Cleanliness Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Life Sorting & Downsizing : The Bizarro Landlord Cleanliness Thread

   
Old 11-18-20, 09:07 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,043
Received 83 Likes on 67 Posts
Life Sorting & Downsizing : The Bizarro Landlord Cleanliness Thread
This was spun off from the last page or two of Alans thread.
How have you been managing your collections, trinkets and holdovers from your younger days?

Ive been spending my Saturdays at my moms house, helping her out. More on that later.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Landlords on my case about my cleanliness!

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.