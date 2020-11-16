DVD Talk Forum

PayPal problem, can anyone help?

   
PayPal problem, can anyone help?
I can't log into my PayPal account online.

It seems impossible to reach a person thru the customer service phone number.

And the only way to reach customer service online is by first logging into my account, which I can't do.

Any advice?
Re: PayPal problem, can anyone help?
Have you looked at their help link?

What can I do if I can't I log in to my PayPal account?




https://www.paypal.com/uk/smarthelp/...log-in-faq1935
Re: PayPal problem, can anyone help?
When you try to log in, what happens?
