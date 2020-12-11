My COVID-19 Journal

Pulling together info I spread across a few threads ...(Edit to add: I am living with three mid-20s grad students/teachers. It hasn’t been bad, but any time you live with people, things are bound to stack up. I know I have my faults as well.)One of my housemates tested positive Sunday. It has been an utter clusterfuck. The paranoia in John Carpenter’s The Thing does not touch what has been going on in my house for the last few days. Bickering over who can go where and when they can go there ... pushing some previously existing hygiene (lack of cleaning up after yourself) issues over the edge ... bitching at the guy who tested positive ... offering to help and then not doing it ... I expect to open my bedroom door and see Kurt Russell with a flamethrower.Monday night I had a rapid test done at a local clinic because the earliest I could get into the free* testing was Thursday afternoon due to the holiday (I’m glad the virus took the day off to honor veterans). It was negative.*The Governor of Mississippi, Tater-Tot Reeves, announced awhile back that teachers (and others) would have access to free testing ... Monday through Friday from 9am to 2:30pm. Thanks, you useless potato of a politician.Yesterday I developed a dry throat ... not sore, just dry. I had been “lecturing” more in class this week and wearing a mask much often (in any common areas of our house), so I was hoping that was it. Well, this morning I got tired of waiting, so I unraveled a wire coach hanger, torched it for a bit, and ...OK, not really ... I had a rapid test and a PCR ... the rapid test came back positive. PCR results in 3-5 days.My wife is majorly upset, because we haven’t seen each other since the first part of October. We have the entire week of Thanksgiving off, so I was looking forward to 10 days at home.We started discussing a plan for me to go home in total isolation ... she would have all her stuff cleaned out of the master bedroom before I get there, including our mattress. I would use an air mattress and have the bathroom off of our bedroom. She, my daughter, and my so would use the main bathroom. I would be in total isolation, only leaving the room to possibly go outside when they aren’t home. They would leave food for me outside the door, using disposable plates and silverware. No contact. Important for consideration: my daughter is a type 1 diabetic.Surely I’m not the first Otter to test positive ... but I apologize that I can’t remember.Can I go outside to go for a walk by myself (and staying away from anybody I might happen to stumble upon)?