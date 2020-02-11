Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Out of curiosity, how many acts currently enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have YOU seen perform live?
For me, the count is 17 (below, alphabetically) but it should easily be in the 20s as soon as they get off their butts and get acts like Little Feat, Jetrho Tull, and others that I've seen but whose exclusion from the Hall is criminal.
1. Aerosmith (Riverbend (Cincy))
2. Allman Brothers Band (Cincy Gardens)
3. Bon Jovi ($10 tickets in Indy!)
4. James Brown (IU Bloomington)
5. Chicago (my first concert ever, Joplin)
6. Def Leppard (twice in Indy with Lisa)
7. Bo Diddley (toured with BB King thru Dayton)
8. ELO (2018 Detroit and 2019 Nashville)
9. Buddy Guy (with BB King in Dayton on a different tour)
10. Hall & Oates (Cincy Gardens)
11. B.B. King (Dayton, Bloomington.... every single chance!)
12. John Mellencamp (IU Bloomington)
13. Steve Miller (Riverbend)
14. Rush (Market Square Arena, plus some rando venue in VA)
15. Van Halen (Cincy Gardens)
16. Yes (Nutter Center, Dayton)
17. Frank Zappa (Columbus O)
I'm using the "Performers" list, published here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o...Fame_inductees
