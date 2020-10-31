Fall 2020 semi-annual thread for whining about the time change
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Fall 2020 semi-annual thread for whining about the time change
For everyone that lives in a location that has Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time, tonight's the night to set your clocks back!
My only complaint is that I think we change the clocks in the wrong direction. I hate it when its dark at 5pm in the afternoon. I'd rather it was dark until 9 or 10 in the morning, so we could still have light at 7pm!
My only complaint is that I think we change the clocks in the wrong direction. I hate it when its dark at 5pm in the afternoon. I'd rather it was dark until 9 or 10 in the morning, so we could still have light at 7pm!
#2
DVD Talk Ruler
Re: Fall 2020 semi-annual thread for whining about the time change
We voted against this. Why are we still doing it?
(I don't really care but couldn't pass up a fine whine)
(I don't really care but couldn't pass up a fine whine)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off