Fall 2020 semi-annual thread for whining about the time change

   
Old 10-31-20, 07:13 PM
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,133
Received 10 Likes on 10 Posts
Fall 2020 semi-annual thread for whining about the time change
For everyone that lives in a location that has Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time, tonight's the night to set your clocks back!

My only complaint is that I think we change the clocks in the wrong direction. I hate it when its dark at 5pm in the afternoon. I'd rather it was dark until 9 or 10 in the morning, so we could still have light at 7pm!

Old 10-31-20, 07:46 PM
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,153
Received 137 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: Fall 2020 semi-annual thread for whining about the time change
We voted against this. Why are we still doing it?
(I don't really care but couldn't pass up a fine whine)
