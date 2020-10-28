DVD Talk Forum

The Upsides of 2020 - list what ya got

The Upsides of 2020 - list what ya got

   
10-28-20, 07:37 PM
The Upsides of 2020 - list what ya got
At this point, anything that you deem an upside that’s happened this year to you, or something you’ve seen or read about.

For me, I think the Black Lives Matter movement will result in some hopefully good things - provided Biden wins.

Sarah Cooper on Twitter has been a fun one, seeing her Trump videos.

Formula 1 actually is having a season.


Some others I think. So what about you all?

EDIT: Who put this in the streaming forum?!? Mods, please move to the Otter forum.
10-28-20, 08:05 PM
Re: The Upsides of 2020 - list what ya got
My wife and I kept our health and our jobs. With no travel we've had money and time to upgrade the house a bit. I found a new hobby and really dig it.
10-28-20, 08:09 PM
Re: The Upsides of 2020 - list what ya got
Ask me again on November 4th. Or maybe later...
10-28-20, 08:46 PM
Re: The Upsides of 2020 - list what ya got
Baseball completed a season, but not a full season. I thought the shorter season was great, as I ended up watching a higher percentage of games this year. Easier to watch all 60 regular season games, than it is to watch all 162 games.

This year was my first time teleworking, and I love it!

Nothing else exciting going on haha Ive turned down going to 3 house parties. Just doing my part.
