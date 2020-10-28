Who to contact if you're local department of transportation won't take any action

So, I have an issue with four wheelers and dirt bikes racing through the land around my house and neighborhood. They cut through non populated areas one each side of an underpass and race down our side streets and over a cat walk and they even go down some main streets on occasion as well.



The City won't do anything at all about it as they don't own the land. I have reached out to the mayor and every council member - they all got back to me with the typical B.S. political replies - even the mayor said "I have reached out to the power authority and they are going to provide fencing" to which I scratch my head at as the City does not own the land to put fencing up.



So I did a little digging and go the contact information for the local department of transportation who owns the land and they said they can't put up any more bollards or fences by the crosswalk because it's a pedestrian walkway. I advised that four wheelers and dirt bikes come racing through and he advised it's a police issue, I told him that it wasn't as first, police are only a temporary solution and second Cuomo has a "no pursuit" order in place for police in NY state and cops aren't allowed to chase these scumbags (it really looks scummy with them driving all over the place).



So the mayor gave me a nonsense answer, the police tell me to contact the mayor, and the DOT who owns the property tells me I need to go through the police - Is there a State contact I can use to go above the City and DOT level? Anyone ever have to deal with something like this before?