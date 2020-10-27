Anybody ever had a paranormal encounter?
I don't believe in ghosts, but I'm always fascinated with the stories of people who claim that they've had run-ins with the paranormal. With it being Halloween week, it's the perfect time to have an Otter campfire and tell ghost stories.
Anybody here ever had a paranormal event happen to you?
Yeah, Ive had a few.
The earliest one was at a local pizza parlor. A friend had a book or something with haunted places. We went there at night (like 2 or 3 am) and I was taking photos through the windows looking for orbs. I had one of those Sony cameras that took a whole floppy disc so I was looking at the screen. All of a sudden a white shape appeared on the screen. I looked up and a faded shape a person behind the glass in front of me. I screamed like Homer at the top of my lungs and ran to my friends car and we sped away.
I spoke to my friends wife who happened to work there and asked her if anyone would have been there at that time. She said no way. She asked what happened and told me that creepy shit happens there all the time. No one goes in the basement stockroom alone ever.
I got some more but this was pretty long.
My parents moved a lot (they were house flippers way before it became a "thing") and one house we lived in was built in an area that was apparently the site of some particularly bloody battles during the war of 1812. My dad would sometimes hear footsteps upstairs when he was home by himself (one time he also heard a big bang like something fell over and then footsteps running away. He very cautiously went upstairs to look and...nothing. It scared the shit out of him). One night my friend and I were watching TV (no one else was home) and at one point we clearly heard footsteps slowly walking down the stairs (the stairway was slightly out of our view). We looked around the corner and no one was there, that was kind of creepy. Luckily we only lived in that house for around a year. That's all I got.
My coworker friend and I were in the office at our desks, separated by 10 ft and a cubicle partition. One day, he was just tapping his pen on his desk and just joking around making beatbox noises. After a few minutes, I hear "shhhhhh". My friend says, "oh sorry" and stops joking around. I told him I didn't say that and I was amused by the beatboxing. We both look at each other with shock and confirmed we both heard "shhhhhh" in response to his beatboxing.
This office room was separated from the main floor, so we were the only two people in that office room at the time.
