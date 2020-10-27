Re: Anybody ever had a paranormal encounter?

Yeah, Ive had a few.

The earliest one was at a local pizza parlor. A friend had a book or something with haunted places. We went there at night (like 2 or 3 am) and I was taking photos through the windows looking for orbs. I had one of those Sony cameras that took a whole floppy disc so I was looking at the screen. All of a sudden a white shape appeared on the screen. I looked up and a faded shape a person behind the glass in front of me. I screamed like Homer at the top of my lungs and ran to my friends car and we sped away.

I spoke to my friends wife who happened to work there and asked her if anyone would have been there at that time. She said no way. She asked what happened and told me that creepy shit happens there all the time. No one goes in the basement stockroom alone ever.

I got some more but this was pretty long.

