Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
#1
Thread Starter
Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
Soooo, last year in a basement apartment I just moved into there was an ant problem. I'd find 50 of them scurrying out from under my fridge daily. They'd be in my toilet. They'd be on my walls. Management gave me those little red peanut butter filled traps that didn't seem to help. Eventually they brought an exterminator in and the only ones I saw after that were dead ones...until now.
I moved up one floor and the ants are back (they seem to only come as the colder weather sets in). These are different ones. Smaller and red, not medium sized and black. They have invaded my food cupboard and the one next to it where I keep dishes.
Again, contacted building management....again they sent red traps and this time said little creepy crawlies is "normal".
The last place was an infestation, hardly normal. Not as many this time out (I see 3 or so every time I open the cupboard) but I want to avoid the issue from last year.
The red traps again seem to have them just walking around.
Soooooo, anybody else ever have ant issues here and how do I ice the bastards?
I moved up one floor and the ants are back (they seem to only come as the colder weather sets in). These are different ones. Smaller and red, not medium sized and black. They have invaded my food cupboard and the one next to it where I keep dishes.
Again, contacted building management....again they sent red traps and this time said little creepy crawlies is "normal".
The last place was an infestation, hardly normal. Not as many this time out (I see 3 or so every time I open the cupboard) but I want to avoid the issue from last year.
The red traps again seem to have them just walking around.
Soooooo, anybody else ever have ant issues here and how do I ice the bastards?
#2
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
There's a flea spray called Syphotrol. If it's available, it is VERY effective. Try to get the spray type, rather than the aerosol, as it's easier to get it exactly where you want it.
If you have pets, just keep them away from it until it's dry. It's then effective for up to 3 months, IIRC.
#3
Thread Starter
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
There's a flea spray called Syphotrol. If it's available, it is VERY effective. Try to get the spray type, rather than the aerosol, as it's easier to get it exactly where you want it.
If you have pets, just keep them away from it until it's dry. It's then effective for up to 3 months, IIRC.
I was looking at this:
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/antout-.../6000056068544
#4
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
I had some success setting Terro liquid baits where ants congregated but out of reach of the cats. Theyve started to come back, though, so I need to open some fresh ones.
#6
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
Terro works super-well, as they take the Terro back to their nest and put it in the communal food supply, so it wipes all of them out. The hardest part of using Terro is letting them come and go for a few days instead of killing them on sight.
If you don't want to buy Terro, you can make some with just some simple syrup and some borax.
#7
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
Yeah, if youre dealing with sugar ants, Terro traps are the way to go. We get ants coming into the house several times a year and putting out a Terro trap or two will wipe them out. Just have to put them where kids and pets cant get to them.
Weve had carpenter ants twice and ended up going with an exterminator both times. Couldnt get any diy or store bought solutions to work on them.
#8
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
We've always used something similar to Terro, liquid drops that harden and the ants take them back to their colony where it ideally kills them all. It works great in my experience. We have no pets and our kids are older, so we put those drops in as many places as we can.
#9
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
Huh, so works on ants too?
I was looking at this:
I was looking at this:
Just don't spray it anywhere bees may frequent (presumably this is for indoor use, so shouldn't be a concern), and apparently it's bad for fish, too.
#10
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
Down here in South Florida we have Ghost Ants. They're tiny and very difficult to see until hundreds start swarming an object. They all follow the same path, so it's easy to track them from the food back to the wall where they come in. If you put an ant trap near their entrance, they'll carry the poison back to the nest.
We use Terro Liquid Ant Baits and they work very well. A few neighbors recommended them, so I guess it's a common thing in Florida. Usually within a few hours you'll see the ants swarming the trap, then they're all gone by the morning.
#12
Re: Ants...how to Terminate the Punks
I used Diatomaceous earth with some success. Clean around where the ants are coming from, then powder all the nooks and crannies. The ants can't track through the powder without deadly injuries, so they don't come back. It's a safe product, no chemicals.
