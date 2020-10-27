Ants...how to Terminate the Punks

Soooo, last year in a basement apartment I just moved into there was an ant problem. I'd find 50 of them scurrying out from under my fridge daily. They'd be in my toilet. They'd be on my walls. Management gave me those little red peanut butter filled traps that didn't seem to help. Eventually they brought an exterminator in and the only ones I saw after that were dead ones...until now.



I moved up one floor and the ants are back (they seem to only come as the colder weather sets in). These are different ones. Smaller and red, not medium sized and black. They have invaded my food cupboard and the one next to it where I keep dishes.



Again, contacted building management....again they sent red traps and this time said little creepy crawlies is "normal".



The last place was an infestation, hardly normal. Not as many this time out (I see 3 or so every time I open the cupboard) but I want to avoid the issue from last year.



The red traps again seem to have them just walking around.





Soooooo, anybody else ever have ant issues here and how do I ice the bastards?