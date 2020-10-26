DVD Talk Forum

Apartment / Renting horror stories

Apartment / Renting horror stories

   
Apartment / Renting horror stories
So, some may have seen some previous posts regarding the place I moved into last November. Issues have ranged from excessively high heat, load clanging pipes, ant infestations and now I have an upstairs neighbor who seems to love drinking and apparently clog dancing until 2AM.

It's been 12 months of always waiting for the next issue, loud sound, stomping or spotting of insects in my food pantry. If I wasn't having to be home more due the pandemic maybe it'd be better but, damn, my threads are unraveling some nights.

Soooooo...

I turn to Other to ask you to share some of your apartment and renting horror stories not necessarily to discover people who've had it worse (just search "upstairs neighbor" on Twitter for that )....
