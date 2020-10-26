DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

(Possible) DVD Talk Member's House for Sale

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

(Possible) DVD Talk Member's House for Sale

   
Old 10-26-20, 06:20 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Shannon Nutt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 17,318
Received 43 Likes on 40 Posts
(Possible) DVD Talk Member's House for Sale
This is all over Twitter, but I wasn't sure if someone posted this yet here. Take the 3D Walkthrough...discuss! I'm pretty sure this is NOT Alan Smithee's new place, but it looks like a relative.

Also, find the cat, win a set of steak knives!

https://www.redfin.com/KY/Louisville...JNLy-AHqFQi3Tw
Shannon Nutt is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.