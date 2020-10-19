Friend in the Middle of a messy divorce

So for the past year an English friend here in PR has been in the process of divorcing from his wife. This all started about 18 months ago. He had been unemployed for several years and it was largely due to the properties he owns that he had money coming in. I managed to get him a job where i work and even though he was over qualified for the job, he enjoys it as he has led a lonely life here as his wife is very boring and also dominates his relationship with an iron fist.



Anyway, his problems began a few months after he started working as a group of people would go to his home to socialize with him and his wife. One pretty girl he works with caught the attention of the wife, and she immediately became paranoid and accused him of cheating on her with this girl. There is like a 25 year gap in ages between the two, and without sounding mean... its incredibly unlikely as my friend is no Brad Pitt, and he is rather awkward. Anyway, this took him totally by surprise (but i think he actually kinda liked the idea she even considered it), and after a few months she asked him for a divorce.



Now let me be straight, this woman never seemed to be fully there mentally, but since this she has gone off the rails. Full on paranoia and trying to make his life a living hell. Problem for him is he has had to keep living under the same roof as her until its all settled. Bright spark that she is, she didnt do the financial at the same time as the divorce, and probably because they have substantial assests and looking at things she could end up being far worse off financially (she is a lecturer PhD Clinical Psychologist. I used to be married to one myself and know how batshit crazy they can be).



Anyway, earlier today i got a call from my friend and apparently the police were on his doorstep. She had been to court and accused him of domestic abuse and had a court order for him to vacate the premises. The very house he had his name on the mortgage with. He called me and he is pretty scared by it all and broken by the bullshit. To set the record straight, he has actually told me on several occasions of her being violent towards him. I always said to him to call the police and have it on record at least. But be never did.



So he has a court date for this now in December and i am sure its all a bullshit tactic by her lawyer and her to try and get a leg up on the financial settlement. Personally i would take her to the cleaners (and according to his lawyer he has all kinds of financial claims he can go for against her. His current job does not pay well at all, so top of the list is maintenance. He has been to an office this afternoon to get the legal right to enter his own home and get some of his stuff. Persoanlly i think thats bullshit and any accusation like this should be backed up with a history of violence at least. She has never called the police once, i have never seen any kind of injuries to her and she has never once said anything to anyone.



Just wondering, anyone been through something similar and give advice on how my friend should proceed? Is there any way to counter act her accusations? What would happen in his court date and what should he prepare for his case?



He has no where to stay, so he is going to be living with me and my family for at least a few months i estimate.